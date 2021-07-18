Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) is Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education makes up about 10.4% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $139,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $36,755,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Strategic Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 132,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

