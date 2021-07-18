Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STOK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

