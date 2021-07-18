Stifel Nicolaus Cuts OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to C$3.75

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OGI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.22.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 287.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 747.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 503,294 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

