Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,198 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -422.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.