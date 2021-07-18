Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,308 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $924,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $164,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 634,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 225.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,019.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,739 shares of company stock worth $3,115,746 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAV stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

