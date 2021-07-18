Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,561 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,758. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

