Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,556 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $248.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.51.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.