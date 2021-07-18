Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.29 Million in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,518 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $4,887,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.21 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $819.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

