Steven L. Fasman Sells 4,500 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.