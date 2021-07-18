Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,906 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,915,000 after buying an additional 128,675 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $98.62. 12,199,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,319,909. The stock has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.78. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

