Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,620,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,175,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

