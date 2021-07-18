Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 60,469,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,079,472. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $324.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

