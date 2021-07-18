Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 392 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 199,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

