Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,274 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $777,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.20. 298,598 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

