Starname Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Starname has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Starname has a market cap of $4.78 million and $28,328.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.28 or 0.00808089 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

IOV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

