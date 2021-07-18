Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.1 days.

Shares of SCBFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

