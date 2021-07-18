Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 515.50 ($6.74).

STAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Shares of LON STAN traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 434.70 ($5.68). 5,527,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,712. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 483.04. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.