Stacks Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $37.13 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00148633 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00020789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,997,258 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

