St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.