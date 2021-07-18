SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,935,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,650 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of SPX worth $229,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 6.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPX stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.41.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.