Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.57.

NYSE SPOT opened at $243.24 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

