Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Up 74.3% in June

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

SNMSF opened at $36.68 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

