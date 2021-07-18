SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,043,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,667,000 after acquiring an additional 253,156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,444,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,903. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.66.

