SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.41. 9,460,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

