SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 167.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SP Plus by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $689.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

SP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

