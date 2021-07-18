Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock Position Trimmed by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP lessened its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,366 shares during the quarter. Sonic Automotive accounts for about 9.8% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EVR Research LP owned approximately 0.63% of Sonic Automotive worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

