Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 248,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.