Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $100,011,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA opened at $219.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.22 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

