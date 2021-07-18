Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $77.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,739.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete Godbole sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,515,288. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 245,161 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 60.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

