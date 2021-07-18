Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $77.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,739.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete Godbole sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,515,288. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.14.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.