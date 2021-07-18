Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.50. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

EM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target for the company. began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

