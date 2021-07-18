SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Increased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $38,565.00. Also, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,041 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SM opened at $19.08 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.