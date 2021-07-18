Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.51. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

