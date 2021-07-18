Six Columns Capital LP Has $18.14 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Six Columns Capital LP lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up 3.2% of Six Columns Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Six Columns Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Lithia Motors worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $5,404,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.92. The company had a trading volume of 217,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $167.88 and a one year high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

