Six Columns Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.9% of Six Columns Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.17. 2,144,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,144. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

