SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Receives Buy Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SITC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of SITC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 1,124,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,190. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -749.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

