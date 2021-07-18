Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.71.

SIOX stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

