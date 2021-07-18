Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 232,678 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.