Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SPXCY stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.85. 1,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $127.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $3.5792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

