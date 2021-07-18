Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.04 million, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 over the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $2,021,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 73.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 20,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

