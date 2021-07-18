SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,604 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28.

Shares of SSNT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. 32,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,837. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

