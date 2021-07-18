Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.70.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

