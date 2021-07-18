Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF stock opened at €141.75 ($166.76) on Friday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €141.86.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.