Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

