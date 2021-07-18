Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given a $8.24 Price Target at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

SIEN stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35. Sientra has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $423.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Sientra by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,459,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 188,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

