Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMMNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,468. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

