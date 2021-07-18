SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund Sells 71,587 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 71,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $2,174,813.06.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20.

On Wednesday, May 26th, John Gordon Freund sold 17,138 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $545,845.30.

On Monday, May 24th, John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,660,418.58.

Shares of SIBN opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $254,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 141.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

