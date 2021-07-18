Short Interest in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Expands By 40.2%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Get XTL Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XTLB opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.54. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About XTL Biopharmaceuticals

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.