Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Expands By 92.9%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period.

GDO opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

