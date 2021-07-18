Short Interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Increases By 65.5%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the June 15th total of 460,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. Insiders purchased 37,780 shares of company stock valued at $472,999 over the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

