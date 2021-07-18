Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Declines By 65.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $71.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

