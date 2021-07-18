Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Declines By 65.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $71.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.
